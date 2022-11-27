Bengaluru, November 27: In a bizarre incident, a man allegedly committed suicide after he became increasingly upset over the fact that his girlfriend was ignoring him. The deceased, upset after his lover stopped talking to him, hanged himself outside her house in Hosakate on Friday.

As per the reports, the 35-year-old businessman was found hanging from the iron grill of a building in front of her house. According to a report published by the Times of India, the deceased was identified as K Raju. Reportedly, Raju was married and had a daughter. He was in an illicit affair with a woman, also married but not on speaking terms with her husband. The woman also has a minor daughter, the report added. Punjab Shocker: Man Consumes Poison After Being Slapped by 'Lover' in Ludhiana, Dies.

Police personnel attached to the case said that the woman stopped talking to the deceased for the past week. On Thursday night, the woman did not open the door of her house when Raju visited. Upset over her behaviour, the man hanged himself in the early hours of Friday. Patna Shocker: 20-Year-Old Enacts Suicide During Video Call With Girlfriend, Dies by Accident.

In another similar incident, unable to bear the ‘betrayal’ by his girlfriend, a youth in Bhubaneswar took his life on September 2. The deceased, identified as Soumya Ranjan Panigrahi, was found hanging at his residence in the Nandanvihar area of the Capital city early morning.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 27, 2022 04:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).