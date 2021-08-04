Chatra, Aug 4 (PTI) A herd of a dozen wild elephants wreaked havoc in Jharkhand's Chatra district in the early hours of Wednesday and trampled to death a 55-year-old woman, an official said.

Several thatched houses were damaged by the herd at Turi Mohalla and Barwadih in Padampur in Tandwa forest area of the district, he said.

Also Read | Noida Shocker: Woman Dies After 3 Surgeries by Alleged Quacks, Case Registered.

Jamuni Devi, who was sleeping in her house, was trampled to death by the herd, he added.

Another woman, Basanti Devi, suffered a serious head injury.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Video Showing Several Youths With Jail Inmate of Gwalior Central Jail Goes Viral; Probe Ordered.

After getting information about the incident, a team of the Forest Department and block administration visited the spot.

Mukti Prakash Panna, the range officer of Tandwa, said that Rs 4 lakh would be given as compensation to the family members of the deceased by the Forest Department.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)