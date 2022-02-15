Gaya (Bihar), Feb 15 (PTI) Eleven policemen were injured when villagers clashed with the law enforcers in two separate areas in Gaya district on Tuesday.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: 30-Year-Old Man Arrested For Raping 87-Year-Old Woman.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: 23-Year-Old Woman Escort Gangraped by Three Men in Malad; One Arrested, Two on Run.

Some villagers, including women, were also injured in the melee, a police officer said.

Talking to reporters, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Law and Order) said, “Nine policemen were injured, when villagers started hurling stones on them when they were assisting mining department officials in the auction of sand mines in Belaganz. The villagers were protesting against the auction of sand mines in the area”.

The police resorted to mild lathi-charge, used water cannons, and burst tear gas shells to disperse the mob, he said.

Some villagers, including women, sustained minor injuries in the clashes, the police officer said.

The injured law enforcers have been admitted to the district hospital, he added.

In another incident, two policemen, including an Inspector, were injured when a protest over the death of a youth in a road accident turned violent near Mufassil police station area in Gaya.

One person had died on the spot when the motorbike he was riding had rammed into a tractor near Amra village, police said.

The deceased was a resident of Tankuppa division of Gaya district.

Talking to reporters, Manish Kumar, Additional Superintendent of Police, Gaya, said, “As the news of the accident spread, residents started protesting on the highway and blocked traffic movement in Mufassil area.

“The protesters were sitting with the body and refused to let the police take it for post-mortem examination. They were demanding compensation from the government”.

When Pankaj Kumar Singh, Station House Officer (SHO) of Mufassil police station, along with other law enforcers reached there to remove the blockade, the protestors started pelting stones at them in which two policemen, including the SHO, were injured, he said.

The police have sent the body of the youth for post-mortem examination.

The protestors alleged that the police had fired in the air to disperse them.

The Additional Superintendent of Police, however, rubbished the claim.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)