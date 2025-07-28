Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 28 (ANI): In view of the forecast of low to medium level flood risk in various districts of Uttarakhand, the State Emergency Operations Centre in Dehradun has advised the District Magistrates (DMs) of all the concerned districts to take precautions.

According to the forecast issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), there is a possibility of waterlogging/flood threats in some places in Almora, Bageshwar, Chamoli, Dehradun, Haridwar, Nainital, Pauri, Pithoragarh, Rudraprayag, Tehri, and Uttarkashi districts over the next 24 hours due to heavy rains.

"Traffic should be controlled while maintaining preparedness and security at every level. In case of any disaster/accident, immediate on-site action should be taken, and information should be exchanged immediately. All the officers and departmental nodal officers nominated for disaster management IRS system will remain on high alert," the letter signed by Deputy Secretary Mahavir Singh Parmar read.

The Chamoli Police on Sunday issued an advisory urging residents to remain alert as the water level of the Alaknanda River continues to rise due to ongoing rainfall in the region.

In a statement shared on X, the police stated that the weather remains unstable and warned people to avoid areas near the riverbanks.

"Currently, the weather is unstable, and due to continuous rainfall, the water level of the Alaknanda River is rising rapidly. The Chamoli Police appeal to people living near the riverbank to please stay vigilant and avoid going near the river. Your safety, our priority," Chamoli Police said.

In the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, the Jogitikariya bridge on the Dindori to Jabalpur route has been submerged due to heavy rain, causing the Narmada River to overflow. A team from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) is at the spot.

Sub-divisional Police Officer of Dindori, Satish Dwivedi, told ANI, "The Narmada River is in spate. The river is flowing over the Jogitikariya bridge. Traffic from both sides has been diverted... Adequate security arrangements have been made here. Police, Home Guard, and SDRF teams are deployed."

On Saturday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Goa, warning of extremely heavy rainfall. (ANI)

