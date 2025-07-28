Hyderabad, July 28: A fire erupted at a plastic scrap godown in the New Babanagar area of Hyderabad, under the Balapur police station limits around 2 am. A Hyderabad fire official claimed that the two vehicles arrived at the scene and brought the fire under control within two hours. There were no reported casualties, and the cause of the fire is yet to be determined. "A fire broke out in a scrap godown in the New Babanagar area last night around 2 am. Two fire vehicles arrived at the scene and contained the fire within two hours. There were no casualties reported in the fire, and the cause of the fire is yet to be determined," a Hyderabad fire official said. Hyderabad Fire: Blaze Erupts at Residential Building Due to Short-Circuit in Moghalpura; 5 Rescued.

He further claimed that the loss of assets is estimated to be around ₹4 lakhs, and the plastic scrap was completely destroyed by the flames. Meanwhile, a 40-year-old woman died after a fire broke out at a building in the New Usmanpur area of New Delhi on Sunday, police claimed. The deceased has been identified as Manju Jain (40). As per officials, the fire incident was reported on Sunday morning at PS New Usmanpur. According to the Delhi Police, upon reaching the spot, i.e., Gali No. 3, Bhagat Singh Colony, it was found that a fire had broken out on the ground floor of the building.

Four fire tenders were deployed and successfully doused the flames. The forensic team processed the scene, officials said. The woman was sent to a nearby hospital; however, she was declared brought dead. Further investigation is underway.

