Kochi, May 11 (PTI) Eminent journalist V P Ramachandran, who had an eventful career as a reporter with news agencies -- PTI and UNI -- and a short stint as editor of Mathrubhumi daily, died on Wednesday, his family said.

Also Read | Bihar: 12 Juveniles Escape from Remand Home in Purnea.

He was 98. He breathed his last in his residence at Kakkanadu near here.

Starting his career in journalism with the Associated Press of India (API) in the second half of 1940s, he had since worked in several places, including New Delhi and also abroad, during his career spanning several decades.

Also Read | Over 800 WhiteHat Jr Employees Resign As Company Ends Work From Home.

Ramachandran, popularly known as VPR, had also held the post of the chairman of the Kerala Press Academy in 1990s.

In 2013, the State government selected him for Kerala's prestigious journalism award for outstanding contributions in the field.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the death.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)