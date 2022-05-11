Purnea, May 11: Twelve juveniles, involved in several criminal cases, escaped from a state-run home in Bihar's Purnea district on Wednesday, police said. The incident happened around 4 am at the remand home in the Khazanchi Hatt area of the district, they said.

The inmates locked security guard Rajesh Kumar Yadav in a room and fled after scaling the wall for the facility, Superintendent of Police Daya Shankar said. Bihar Hooch Tragedy: 6 Dead After Consuming Spurious Liquor in Saran.

Nine of the absconding inmates were held from the neighbouring Katihar district, while three are still on the run, he said. A hunt is on to nab the rest, he added. The home had 73 inmates. A case has been registered in connection with the incident, police said.

