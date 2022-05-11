New Delhi, May 11 (PTI) An employee in uniformed service presupposes a higher level of integrity as such a person is expected to uphold the law and any act of deceit cannot be tolerated, the Supreme Court said Wednesday.

The observation was made by the apex court which held that the candidature of a person, who had not disclosed the pendency of a criminal case against him in the application form for the post of constable in Rajasthan, was rightly rejected by the appropriate authority.

Also Read | Rupee Extends Gains for 2nd Day; Closes Up by 9 Paise at 77.25 Against USD.

A bench of Justices M R Shah and B V Nagarathna allowed the appeal filed by the Rajasthan government against the March 2020 verdict of the Rajasthan High Court which had confirmed the order passed by its single judge directing the state to consider the case of the person for appointment to the post of Constable (General).

The top court said the duty of a constable is to maintain law and order and it is expected that he should be honest, and trustworthy and his integrity is above board.

Also Read | Nagaland Assembly Elections 2023: Congress Demands Ballot Paper System for Voting in the Upcoming Polls.

“An employee in the uniformed service presupposes a higher level of integrity as such a person is expected to uphold the law and on the contrary, any act in deceit and subterfuge cannot be tolerated,” the bench said in its 23-page judgement.

“In the present case, the original writ petitioner (man) has not confirmed the above expectations/requirements. He suppressed the material facts of his criminal antecedents,” it said.

The bench observed the man had not disclosed in the application form that a criminal case/FIR was pending against him and on the contrary, he made a false statement in the application form that he is not facing any criminal case.

It said the single judge of the high court had directed the state to consider his case for appointment as a constable mainly on the ground that the offences were trivial in nature and the suppression of such offences should have been ignored.

“The question is not whether the offences were trivial in nature or not. The question is one of suppression of material fact by the original writ petitioner in respect of his criminal antecedents and making a false statement in the application form,” the bench said.

“If in the beginning itself, he has suppressed the material fact in respect to his criminal antecedents and in fact made an incorrect statement, how can he be appointed as a constable. How can he be trusted thereafter in the future? How it is expected that thereafter he will perform his duty honestly and with integrity?” the apex court said.

It said the authorities were justified in rejecting his candidature for the post of constable.

The high court had in March 2020 dismissed the appeal preferred by the state and had confirmed the judgment passed by the single judge.

The apex court noted in its verdict that applications were invited by the Director-General of Police, Rajasthan, in April 2008 for recruitment to 4,684 vacant posts of Constable (General), Constable (Operator), Constable (Driver), and Constable (Band) in different districts/battalions/units of state police.

It further noted that as per the 2008 recruitment notification, all interested candidates were required to qualify for the written test, physical efficiency test, proficiency test, special qualification test, and an interview for securing an appointment for different posts of constable.

The bench said as per paragraph 9(e) of the 2008 notification, the candidates were required to fill incorrect information in their application forms and the man had applied for the post and categorically stated that there were no pending FIRs or criminal cases against him.

He had cleared the written as well as the physical test, the bench noted, adding that he was already facing criminal proceedings in an FIR registered against him at Sikar and he had not disclosed the same in the application form.

When the Superintendent of Police (SP), Sikar, informed the SP, Hanumangarh, about the FIR, the candidature of the man was rejected on the ground that he had suppressed material facts about his criminal antecedents and had made an incorrect statement in the application form.

Aggrieved by the rejection of his candidature, he had moved to the high court.

In its verdict, the apex court noted that some other FIRs were also registered against him later.

“Even otherwise it is required to be noted that subsequently and during the proceedings before the single judge as well as the division bench, there are three to four other FIRs filed against the original writ petitioner culminating into criminal trials, and in two cases he has been acquitted on the ground of compromise and in one case though convicted, he has been granted the benefit of Probation of Offenders Act,” it noted.

The bench said one more criminal case is pending against him.

While quashing the judgements passed by the high court, it said both the single judge as well as the division bench had erred in directing the state to consider his case for appointment as a constable.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)