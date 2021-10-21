Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 21 (ANI): An encounter between security forces and terrorists broke out in the Chanapora area of Srinagar on Thursday.

"Encounter has started at Chanapora area of Srinagar. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police.

Also Read | Uttarakhand Rains: 64 Dead in Rain-Related Incidents, 3,500 People Rescued So Far; Over 16,000 Evacuated to Safer Places.

In another incident, an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was detected on Thursday morning on the National Highway between Chaklu-Tragpura in the Rafiabad area of Baramulla district by Border Security Force (BSF)'s Road Opening Party.

The traffic was stopped and a bomb disposal team from the army camp was moved to the spot and the IED was destroyed at the location.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Man Stages Robbery to Steal Rs 5 Lakh From Employer to Start Business, Arrested.

The army said that traffic resumed after the IED was destroyed. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)