Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 4 (ANI): An encounter began between terrorists and security forces in Yadipora Pattan area of Baramulla district on Friday.

"Encounter has started at Yedipora Pattan area of Baramulla. Police and security forces are on the job," Kashmir Zone Police said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

