Hyderabad, September 3: With less than a week remaining for exams to commence, the admit cards for Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET 2020) were released on Thursday. Students registered to appear for the entrance examination can download the hall ticket from the official website - eamcet.tsche.ac.in. TNEA Engineering Admissions 2020: Random Numbers Issued to Over 1.3 Lakh Students, To be Used in Case of Tie.

The admit cards, released as of now, are only for students who are enrolled to appear for the engineering courses entrance examination. The exams will be held at the designated test centres on September 9, 10, 11 and 14. Below are the steps to download the admit card.

Visit eamcet.tsche.ac.in and find the TS EAMCET 2020 download link. On the page that appears, the candidate needs to enter the requisite details in in the respective fields. The most crucial detail sought is the EAMCET registration number.

If the aspirant has lost his registration number, he or she needs to thoroughly check his mobile phone and email ID as the same was mailed and sent via SMS to him/her at the time of registration.

If the student still can't find the registration number, he/she needs to find and click on the 'forgot registration number' link on the official portal. After entering the basic details and registered email ID, the registration number would be mailed again.

The EAMCET exams are crucial for students vying for a seat in the top engineering colleges of the state. Based on the marks and preference of students, the colleges would be allotted to them.

The exams were postponed to September this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While the engineering entrance exams would be held from next week, the entrance exam for agricultural course seats would be held on September 28 and 29.

