Rajouri/Jammu, Nov 21 (PTI) An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Wednesday, officials said.

The gunbattle took place in Baji Maal area of Kalakote tehsil of Rajouri when a cordon and search operation was launched.

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: 65-Year-Old Woman Astrologer Hacked to Death in Kalaburagi, Police Suspect Rape Before Murder.

Additional forces have been rushed to the area.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)