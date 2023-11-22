Kalaburagi, November 22: An elderly woman astrologer in Karnataka's Kalaburagi district was hacked to death, with the police suspecting that she was raped before being murdered. The suspect has been identified as 65-year-old Ratna Bai and the incident occurred in Kalaburagi city's Santhosh Colony late Tuesday night. Karnataka Shocker: Class 2 Student Succumbs to Burns After Falling Into Boiling Sambar At School in Kalaburagi, FIR Filed Against Seven

The victim lived alone in a shed and she was hacked to death with a sharp-edged weapon, according to RJ Nagar police, who have taken up the investigation. Preliminary investigations suggest that the act was carried out by more than one person. Karnataka Shocker: Bride-To-Be Found Dead at Fiancee’s Home Two Days Ahead of Marriage in Vijayanagara District; Family Alleges She Was Killed Over Caste Issues

The police also suspect that individuals known to her may have committed the crime.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 22, 2023 11:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).