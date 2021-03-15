Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 15 (ANI): An encounter has restarted in the Rawalpora area of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Monday.

The encounter had broken out on March 13 and one terrorist was gunned down during the operation.

"The killed terrorist has been identified as Jahangir Ahmad Wani, a resident of Rakh Narapora of Shopian affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba," the Jammu and Kashmir Police said in a statement.

According to the Shopian Police, a joint cordon and search operation was launched on Saturday night by the police, 34 Rashtriya Rifles and 14 Battalion of CRPF in the said area.

The killed terrorist was active since September last year and was involved in several terror crime cases including attacks on security forces and civilian atrocities.

Arms and ammunition, including the USA-made M4 Carbine rifle and other incriminating materials, were recovered from the site of encounter so far. (ANI)

