Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 21 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Richa, the wife of slain gangster Vikas Dubey, asking her to appear at its Lucknow office for questioning, officials said.

The ED is probing a money laundering case, which was registered against Dubey and his 10 associates including his financier Jaykant Bajpai last month. According to officials, the case was registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Also Read | Lakhisarai Vidhan Sabha Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result Date.

Reportedly, the economic offences wing had registered on the basis of around 60 FIRs against Dubey and his associates in different parts of Uttar Pradesh. Officials had said that they came across instances where prima facie money had crossed the border.

Vikas Dubey, the main accused in the killing of eight policemen in Kanpur in July this year, was killed in an encounter by the police after he allegedly tried to run away while being brought to Kanpur from Madhya Pradesh, where he was arrested. (ANI)

Also Read | Suryagarha Vidhan Sabha Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result Date.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)