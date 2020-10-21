Lakhisarai Vidhan Sabha Seat is situated in the Lakhisarai district of Bihar. The current MLA of the Lakhisarai Assembly constituency is Vijay Kumar Sinha, who belongs to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Voting in the Lakhisarai constituency will be held on October 28 in the first phase of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020. The voting will begin as usual at 7 am but the period will be extended by one hour until 6 pm. The counting of votes will be held on November 10 and the result will also be declared on the same day. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Phase 1 Dates And Schedule: Voting on October 28, Results to be Declared on November 10.

The Bihar election is one of the biggest elections globally during the COVID-19 pandemic. While announcing the poll schedule for the 243-member Bihar assembly, the Election Commission said that the polling for Bihar assembly elections will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7, followed by counting of votes on November 10.

Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 First Phase Complete Schedule

Last Date For Filing Nomination October 8 Scrutiny of Nominations October 9 Last date for Nomination Withdrawal October 12 Voting Date October 28 Result Date November 10

The main candidates for Lakhisarai Assembly Election 2020 include Vijay Kumar Sinha of the BJP, Amaresh Kumar of the Congress, Rajiv Ranjan Kumar of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) among other candidates. In the 2015 Bihar elections, Vijay Kumar Sinha of the BJP had won the polls by defeating JD(U) candidate Ramanand Mandal.

In Bihar, the ruling NDA will face a challenge from the RJD-Congress alliance (JDU+BJP) and the Mahagathbandhan (RJD+Congress+Left). Meanwhile, the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) has said it would contest alone this time with Chirag Paswan at the helm. While most are looking at it as a two-way fight between the NDA (JDU+BJP) and the Mahagathbandhan (RJD+Congress+Left), the LJP this time has decided to go alone with party President Chirag Paswan taking charge of the all the affairs in the party.

The voting for the first phase will be held on October 28 which will cover 71 assembly constituencies, while the second-phase voting on November 3 will cover 94 seats. The third phase of voting on November 7 will cover 78 assembly seats. In the outgoing assembly, the RJD has 80 members while the JD (U) has 69. The BJP has 54 seats, Congress has 25, while the remaining seats in the 243-member assembly are held by other parties.

