Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], June 15 (ANI): A mechanical engineering student was arrested on Thursday for allegedly stealing mobile phones and electronic gadgets from cars parked along the ghats of the Ganges in Haridwar, police said.

"We recovered 22 expensive mobiles and 16 SIM cards, worth about Rs 10 lakh, from his possession. We also impounded a scooter and the keys to expensive, high-end cars," city SP Swatantra Kumar Singh said.

The arrested B.Tech student was identified as Navneet Singh.

The police said they were interrogating the accused.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

