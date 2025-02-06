New Delhi [India], February 6 (ANI): Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Thursday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech in the Rajya Sabha was "enlightening" since it informed the present generations about the history of Congress, which failed to take initiatives to make India a developed nation.

He labelled Congress as being a "party of license raj and a party that practices appeasement politics.

"Congress, the party of license raj. Congress, the party that practices appeasement (politics). The PM mentioned the history of the Congress party so that the current generation is enlightened about what this party did in the past. If we are still making resolutions to become Viksit Bharat after so many years, it has happened because of Congress party didn't take steps to ensure that India becomes a developed nation," Joshi told ANI.

PM Modi on Thursday accused Congress of appeasement politics and said the BJP-led NDA government works for "shantushtikaran" (total saturation) and not "tushtikaran".

In his reply in Rajya Sabha to the motion of thanks on the motion of thanks on the President's Address, PM Modi said the government lives by the ideal of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'.

"We have tried to ensure that India's resources are optimally utilised. We've taken an approach of saturation. We've tried and ensured that the schemes reach the beneficiaries without any pilferages. In the last decade, we've worked with the ideals of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' and that has brought results," he said.

The Prime Minister said that expecting 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' from Congress will be a huge mistake.

PM Modi said the President's speech was inspirational, effective and "showed the way forward to us all". He said a lot had been said about 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' and he couldn't understand what could be the problem with this.

"Expecting 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' from Congress will be a huge mistake. It is beyond their thinking and it also doesn't suit their roadmap because the whole party is dedicated only to one family," he said.

PM Modi alleged that Congress' model of politics is "lies, corruption, family and appeasement. (ANI)

