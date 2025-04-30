Kohima, Apr 30 (PTI) The Eastern Nagaland People's Organisation (ENPO) has announced that it is "compelled to temporarily narrow down" its long-standing demand for a separate statehood and accepted the Centre's offer for a certain level of autonomy in six eastern districts of the state.

ENPO media cell said the apex body of tribal organisations in six districts of eastern Nagaland has submitted its 'stance' to the Ministry of Home Affairs on the draft memorandum of settlement and the comments forwarded by the Nagaland government.

Alleging that the eastern Nagaland areas have been neglected in all sectors since Nagaland state was created in 1963, the ENPO has been demanding statehood since 2010.

The organisation has been demanding the formation of Frontier Nagaland Territory (FNT), comprising Kiphire, Longleng, Mon, Noklak, Shamator, and Tuensang districts.

The ENPO, while maintaining its demand for a “separate statehood”, stated, "It is compelled to temporarily narrow down its stance, considering the inability of the GoI but with the condition that FNT arrangement would be reviewed in 10 years, and that all other unresolved matters will be taken up through democratic political processes."

In a statement, ENPO also maintained that executive, legislative and financial autonomy under FNT must "not be infringed upon and must be implemented in both letter and spirit while all existing subjects under the state shall co-exist within the FNT as envisaged in the basic principle".

ENPO also made a stand on the shared autonomy category with key subjects such as - "establishment of a permanent high court in Nagaland with a permanent bench in FNT, enhancement of state non-plan allocation from the Consolidated Fund of India".

To address fiscal deficits and enable progress, the Centre should empower the state government to pass enabling laws under Article 371A, it said.

The ENPO also demanded additional parliamentary seats in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha during the upcoming delimitation.

The organisation further proposed a conventional power-sharing mechanism that respects fundamental principles and allows members of both the frontier Nagaland legislative assembly and eastern Nagaland legislative unit to function under a decentralised planning and execution system.

It also emphasised the upgradation and modernisation of the village guard organisation, including enhancement of their salary and honorarium, as a vital part of the FNT arrangement.

While the MHA had made the proposal for FNTA, the state government, as the third party of the tripartite talks, accepted and submitted its response in November 2024, the ENPO said.

The ENPO has been demanding separation from the present Nagaland state since 2010, alleging deprivation on all fronts. It also boycotted the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and did not participate in the urban local bodies' polls held last year.

