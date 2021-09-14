New Delhi, Sep 14 (PTI) In keeping with the need for technology-driven advancement in the electoral process, Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh has directed district authorities to ensure that those booth level officers who cannot handle smartphones are replaced by tech-savvy personnel during revision of electoral rolls, officials said on Tuesday.

Singh said this during a video conference held on Tuesday with all district election officers (DEOs) and electoral registration officers (EROs) on the Special Summary Revision (SSR) 2022 of the electoral roll.

The special summary revision of Delhi's electoral roll with January 1, 2022 as the qualifying date will begin from November 1, the CEO had said on September 7.

"Keeping in view the need for technological advancement in the electoral process, the Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi, Dr Ranbir Singh has directed all the DEOs (District Election Officers) i.e. the District Magistrates of Delhi to comprehensively review the work of BLOs, and those who cannot handle smartphones should be replaced with tech-savvy BLOs," the CEO Office said in a statement on Tuesday.

Singh has also directed officials to ensure that six images of each of the polling stations are uploaded in compliance with the directions of the Election Commission.

A virtual tour of the polling station should also be made available for the convenience of electors, he was quoted as saying in the statement.

Emphasising on the role of technology in the electoral process, Singh also said that with the introduction of the GARUDA App by the Election Commission of India, the work of BLOs will become "faster, smarter and more transparent" and the process of voter registration will become easier and more accurate.

The CEO also directed all DEOs to interact with BLOs on a virtual platform to educate and motivate them to further improve the inclusiveness, purity and accuracy of electoral rolls.

"About 2/3rd of the BLOs have already logged into to their user accounts on GARUDA App. DEOs have been asked to ensure that all BLOs log into their accounts on the app and tag the lat-long (location details), photos and assured, extended minimum facilities in respect of their polling stations in the next 2-3 days," Singh said.

He also exhorted the DEOs and EROs to provide effective leadership to the electoral machinery on the ground to achieve the objectives laid down by the Election Commission for SSR-2022, and "hold every BLO responsible and accountable for the quality and health of the electoral roll of his/her assigned booth".

During this SSR, any person who would be 18 years or more on or before January 1, 2022, will be eligible to enroll as a voter, officials said.

Delhi's last electoral roll was published in January 2021, according to which the total number of eligible voters in the city had then stood at over 1.48 crore.

Singh also emphasised the need to tag the EMF (extended minimum facilities) like police station, fire station, hospital, bus stand, parking, etc, on the GARUDA app, by the BLOs to provide complete information of polling station to the electors.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)