New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) The Central Railway zone has asked its divisional officers to prepare rosters, in accordance with the ministry's 2016 guidelines, for staff in the intensive safety category to ensure that they get proper weekly rest.

A letter issued by the Personal Department of Zonal Headquarter on January 27 to the heads of all five divisions -- Mumbai, Nagpur, Bhusawal, Pune and Solapur -- said the inadequate weekly rest issue has been raised by the All India Train Controllers Association with the Deputy Director Labour Commissioner, Mumbai and the Railway Board has been made a party to the case.

It added that the Railway Board had constituted a High Power Committee which after reviewing the duty hours of running and other safety related categories of staff, recommended in 2016 that rosters of intensive category staff should be prepared in such a way that they don't have to work for all seven days of the week and should get a minimum of 40 hours of weekly rest.

The letter has also advised that the said exercise should be done with the available workforce and without creating any additional post.

“Kindly treat it on high priority and send your action taken report by Jan 29, 2025," it said.

The letter has attached the Railway Board's 2016 guideline regarding recommendations of the High Power Committee in which 40 hours minimum weekly rest was advised.

Loco pilots, guards, train controllers among others come under the intensive category of railway staff whose demand for adequate rest has been a bone of contention with the Railway Administration for past few years.

