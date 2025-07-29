Chennai, Jul 29 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday called upon the Centre to take appropriate diplomatic steps to secure the early release of the state fishermen in the custody of Sri Lankan authorities.

In the wake of Sri Lankan navy arresting five fishermen from Ramanathapuram district, besides nine others from the state and impounding their fishing vessels, the Chief Minister expressed "a deep sense of anguish" over the continuing and unabated apprehension of Indian fishermen by the Island nation.

Also Read | Vice President Election 2025: EC Publishes Booklet for Public Awareness on Vice Presidential Poll.

"The repeated apprehensions have caused significant economic and emotional distress and uncertainty for the affected families. Currently, 235 fishing boats and 68 fishermen are in Sri Lankan custody," Stalin said in a letter addressed to Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

He urged Jaishankar to take appropriate diplomatic steps to secure the early release of all the detained fishermen and their boats from the Sri Lankan authorities.

Also Read | Independence Day 2025 Date and Day: Is 15th August a Bank Holiday? Will Schools and Stock Market Remain Open or Closed on Friday, August 15? FAQs on 79th Independence Day Answered.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)