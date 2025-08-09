Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], August 9 (ANI): Uttarakhand Home Secretary Shailesh Bagauli on Saturday reached the State Emergency Operations Centre, where he took an update on the rescue operations.

Bagauli directed the Additional Commissioner of the Food and Civil Supplies Department, PS Pangti, to send 2,000 litres of diesel and 20 to 25 LPG cylinders to the disaster-hit areas of Harshil and Dharali.

Instructions were also sent to officials to make sure there was no food shortage in Harshil, and also ensure the food supply through mules and horses.

Instructions were also sent to the Water Police to send boats to Dharali for search and rescue operations.

Speaking further on the number of people rescued, Bagauli stated that a total of 480 people had been brought from Harshil and Nelang and were sent back to their destinations via Jolly Grant, Matli and Chinaylisound.

A total of 1,126 people have been rescued safely in the last four days. A total of 257 sorties were done by various helicopters, the Home Secretary further stated.

Earlier in the day, Uttarakhand Health Secretary, giving insights on the ongoing rescue operations in the disaster-hit areas, stated that patients were being treated by doctors at Dharali, further stating that a total of 28 ambulances had been stationed in case of emergencies.

He also stated that four patients had been discharged out of 15 admitted.

"I will also visit the district hospital in Uttarkashi, where some patients are admitted. Under the instructions of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the teams of the health department, NDRF, SDRF, and Indian Army are working together as a unified team. Seven to nine doctors have been treating patients at Dharali. Additionally, 28 ambulances and backup ambulances have been stationed...Out of the 15 patients admitted, four have been discharged...Mostly people have been rescued...The operation will complete in one to two days..." Kumar told ANI. (ANI)

