New Delhi [India], June 7 (ANI): A week-long preparation by Delhi Police ensured peaceful Eid-al-Adha celebrations in West Delhi on Saturday, with heavy deployment of security personnel, area domination exercises, and coordination with mosque and peace committees across 29 mosques, as prayers were offered in shifts at key locations expecting large gatherings, said Delhi Police official.

West Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Vichitra Veer told ANI, "We have been preparing for about a week. We held meetings with the peace committee and the masjid committee and conveyed to them the standard procedures. They have been cooperating well. We are ensuring everyone celebrates the festival peacefully, keeping in mind the religious feelings of others as well."

He added, "People have queued up here and are waiting for their turn to be able to offer namaz in the mosque. There are 29 mosques in the West District, and we have made adequate arrangements. 4-5 places will see big gatherings, and namaz is being offered in shifts. The situation is peaceful, and police are deployed in adequate numbers. Security personnel have been called from outside as well, and we have carried out area domination exercises just to give a message that we are pretty serious and it should be a peaceful festival."

Earlier in the day, scores of devotees dressed in traditional attire thronged at Delhi's historic Jama Masjid to offer prayers.

Eid al-Adha, also known as the Festival of Sacrifice, commemorates the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son in obedience to God. The day is marked by prayers, charitable acts, and the ritual sacrifice of animals, with a message of sharing and empathy at its core. (ANI)

