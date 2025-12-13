Jamnagar (Gujarat) [India], December 13 (ANI): As part of the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference, a district-level programme was held at the Leuva Patel Samaj in Jamnagar under the chairmanship of the State Minister for Forest and Environment, Climate Change, Science and Technology, and in-charge Minister of Jamnagar district, Arjun Modhwadia, a release said.

During the programme, the District Industries Centre exchanged MoUs worth Rs 5,716 crore with nine companies, which are expected to generate employment for around 2,100 people. On the occasion, the Minister also handed over the keys of loading vehicles for business use to beneficiaries under the Vajpayee Bankable Yojana.

On this occasion, the Minister Arjun Modhwadia said that Vibrant Gujarat is not just an event, but a reflection of Gujarat's vision for development, self-reliance, and global competitiveness. Launched under the Prime Minister's leadership, the initiative has made Gujarat a preferred destination for global investors. Jamnagar district holds a unique position in Gujarat's industrial landscape. From brass parts and bandhani to refineries, petrochemicals, port-based activities, and traditional crafts, the district has continuously advanced on multiple fronts. The dedication and skills of local entrepreneurs have earned Jamnagar the identity of the 'Brass City of India'.

Through upcoming VGRC in Rajkot, the State Government aims to identify industrial opportunities at the district level, encourage local entrepreneurs, and accelerate employment generation. It offers a valuable platform for MSMEs, startups, women entrepreneurs, and youth. The Government of Gujarat is strengthening the principle of "Ease of Doing Business", and transparent policies, faster approval processes, and modern infrastructure are building strong confidence among investors today. Entrepreneurs are key creators of wealth and major contributors to national progress, especially through job creation.

In Jamnagar, thousands of people are employed in oil refineries, bandhani, and brass parts industries. Local entrepreneurs have adopted modern technology, along with technology upgradation and market research, in their businesses. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has played a significant role in giving Gujarat global recognition. In the coming days, Jamnagar district has strong potential for new industries, technologies, and jobs. In this context, the Minister appealed to local entrepreneurs to participate in the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference to be held in Rajkot.

Minister of State for Education Rivabaa Jadeja said that the bandhani industry is a key part of Jamnagar's cultural identity and has enabled many women to gain employment and become self-reliant. With the GI tag for Jamnagar's bandhani and the dedicated efforts of artisans and entrepreneurs in the brass parts industry, brass components made in Jamnagar are now used by institutions such as ISRO and NASA, which is a matter of pride. The bandhani and brass parts industries together reflect Gujarat's economic strength and cultural richness. While modern industries drive employment and exports, traditional crafts preserve cultural heritage. With government support and the hard work of local artisans, Jamnagar continues to progress steadily in both sectors.

VGRC reflects the Government of Gujarat's vision, commitment to development, and holistic progress. It provides an important platform to showcase the strengths, potential, and local industries of the state's districts at national and international levels. In the program organised in Jamnagar under the VGRC series in the presence of the Ministers, MoUs worth Rs 5716 crore were signed by a total of 9 companies, which is expected to provide direct and indirect employment to more than two thousand people. In the Wind-Solar Power Hybrid (Renewable Energy) sector, Opwind Energy Private Limited (Rs 3368 crore), Jamnagar Renewables One and Two Private Limited (Rs 1703 crore), and Suzlon Western India Project Limited company (Rs 600 crore) will implement Wind Solar Hybrid Power Projects over the next 3 years, which is likely to create employment for more than 1725 people.

In the Engineering, Auto, and Other Industries sector, Shiv Om Brass Industries (Rs 25 crore), Metlex Extrusion (Rs 6.5 crore), Atlas Metal Industries Private Limited (Rs 5 crore), Rembem PGM Limited Industries Private Limited (Rs 5 crore), and Yellow Gold Metal Private Limited company (Rs 3.5 crore) will undertake work in the fields of aluminium extrusion plant, aluminium and copper lugs, E-waste recycling, chemical products, and brass parts, which is expected to provide employment to more than 400 people. All these projects are expected to start in the year 2026.

As part of the entrepreneur success story segment, Ramji Gadhiya, President of the Jamnagar Factory Owners Association, and Ashok Domdiya, Microtech Metal Industries shared their experiences in the brass industry. This was followed by expert-led seminars on the Gujarat Startup Ecosystem, SME innovation on the lines of corporate practices, global scenarios and exports, credit linkage, the PMFME Yojana, skilling youth and creating employment opportunities, an overview of the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference, and information on various schemes implemented by the District Industries Centre.

In this programme, an exhibition of around 25 stalls was organised, including stalls related to brass parts, bandhani, handicrafts, and other sectors. The Minister and other dignitaries visited these stalls and interacted with the participants.

At the programme, the Managing Director of iNDEXTb, KC Sampat, delivered the keynote address. The programme was attended by District Panchayat President Mayaben Garsar, MLA Divyesh Akbari, Collector Ketan Thakkar, District Development Officer Ankit Pannu, Deputy Mayor Krishna Sodha, ASP Pratibha, senior leaders Bina Kothari and Vinodbhai Bhanderi, President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industries Ramanik Akbari, President of GIDC Phase-2 Association Vishnubhai Pambhar, President of Laghu Udyog Bharati Association Jayesh Sanghani, President of Jamnagar Cooperative Industrial Union Ltd. Association Dhirajlal Kariya, President of MP Shah Municipal Udyognagar Association Sardarsinh Jadeja, office bearers of various associations, officials, industrialists, and invited guests. (ANI)

