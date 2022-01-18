Chennai, Jan 18 (PTI) The Asian College of Journalism (ACJ) here has invited entries for ACJ journalism awards for 2021 under the categories of investigative and social impact journalism.

The ACJ award for investigative journalism is for work, in public interest, that exposes wrongdoings. Work in this domain covers a wide variety of journalistic investigation, an ACJ press release said.

It includes abuse of public office, environmental degradation, human rights violation, financial fraud, corporate mismanagement, gender violence, political apathy, war crimes, civic neglect and much more.

The judging criteria includes the nature of investigation, its impact and the extent of public interest involved. The award comprises a trophy, citation and a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh.

As regards the K P Narayana Kumar memorial award for social impact journalism, it involves identifying a latent social problem and reporting in a way that points to possible solutions.

The reportage should ideally give voice to the voiceless and shine a light on under reported subjects lost 'in the drumbeat of breaking news.' These stories should take aim at important social, cultural, political or economic problems and create impact, the release said.

The award comprises a trophy, citation and a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh.

Nominations could be sent in till 11:59 PM on February 21, 2022. Any journalistic work that was published during the calendar year 2021 is eligible for nomination by a news organisation, working or freelance journalists.

The webpage http://www.asianmedia.org/acj/acj-awards-2/acj-awards-overview/ may be referred for the full list of rules.

The awards committee would accept nominations online or by post. Nominees may also hand in their entries at the ACJ Registrar's office in Chennai. ACJ would shortly announce the awards jury.

The ACJ, with the support of the Media Development Foundation, instituted the two awards to recognise and encourage the best works of journalism produced for an Indian audience, according to the college website. The purpose of the awards is to promote journalism in public interest.

