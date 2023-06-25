New Delhi, Jun 25 (PTI) EPACK Durable Pvt Ltd has donated 560 bicycles to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) staff to make their commute easy, the company announced on Sunday.

This contribution is aimed at enhancing the commuting experiences of dedicated doctors, nurses, and paramedics who selflessly serve the community, the company said.

"Recognizing the challenges faced by AIIMS staff in commuting to and from work, EPACK Durable has stepped forward to offer a practical solution," the company said in a statement.

The bicycles will enable healthcare professionals to commute easily within the AIIMS campus, reducing travel time and improving their overall well-being.

M Srinivas, Director, AIIMS said, "Their support enables us to embrace cycling as an environmentally friendly mode of transportation, contributing to a cleaner and greener future."

"By adopting these eco-conscious practices, AIIMS sets a remarkable example for other healthcare institutions and inspires the community to embrace sustainable alternatives. Together, we can make a significant impact on both patient care and environmental well-being,” Srinivas said.

