Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 30 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Amit Mohan Prasad on Thursday said that the implementation of the Epidemic Disease Act, 1897 has been extended for another three months in the state.

Speaking to ANI, Prasad said, "Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, has been underway in UP since the beginning of the pandemic, we keep extending it for a 3 months duration. With the surge in #COVID19 cases, the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, will now be implemented till March 31, 2022."

Also Read | Upcoming Cars in India in 2022: Toyota Hilux, Tata Tiago CNG, Tigor CNG & More.

He also said that the state has reported three Omicron infections. "Of the three, two patients are from Ghaziabad and one is from Rae Bareli. Out of 115 genome sequencing samples, 112 were of Delta variant. But, we need to be careful and alert. Delhi NCR areas have already started witnessing an increase in COVID-19 cases," said Prasad. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)