Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 4 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Monday that every path leads to some destination, and it is essential to choose the right path for the right destination.

Inaugurating the opening ceremony of the 91st founding week celebration of Maharana Pratap Education Council held at the Maharana Pratap Inter College campus, the Chief Minister said that since its establishment in 1932 by Mahant Digvijaynath and later nurtured by Mahant Avaidyanath, the institute has been working towards achieving the goals set by its founders. In addition to educational revitalization, the council is also progressing on various health and service projects.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Election 2023 Results: Congress Leader Kamal Nath Meets CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Congratulates Him for Election Victory (Watch Video).

He further emphasised that whether it's Maharana Pratap, Mahant Digvijaynath, Mahant Avaidyanath, or other sages and saints, their common goal was 'Nation First'. Their spirit was dedicated to considering the earth as a mother and working in line with the motto, "May your glory be eternal, Oh Mother."

CM Yogi stated that Maharana Pratap embodies courage, self-respect, and self-reliance. Connecting the country with such sentiments, PM Modi has set the goal of walking on the path of Panch Pran during the Azadi ka Amrit Varsh.

Also Read | Rajya Sabha Panel Holds AAP MP Raghav Chadha Guilty of Presenting Misleading Facts; Suspension Revoked After ‘Sufficient Punishment’.

At present, 142 crore citizens aim to make the country developed and the biggest power across the globe. The path to a developed and self-reliant India is outlined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, where he has provided Panch Pran.

Panch Pran signifies liberation from the mentality of slavery, respect for heritage, pride in great men, traditional arts and cultures, resolution for unity, and the fulfilment of civic duties.

"If the 142 crore population of the country works following the spirit of Panch Pran, then no one can stop India from achieving the goal of becoming a developed nation and the world's biggest power," he said.

The Chief Minister emphasised that if every individual fulfils their responsibilities in their respective fields with honesty, the country will progress rapidly towards the goals of Panch Pran.

Expressing confidence in the Maharana Pratap Education Council procession, he described it as a manifestation of discipline and creativity, adding that the students and teachers associated with the council will continue to contribute to the country's leading educational service projects, fulfilling national duties.

During the programme, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath praised the military career and subsequent political success of General VK Singh, stating that the symbol of public trust is formed when one's actions and words are coherent. When there is harmony between speech and action, the trust of the people is gained.

He further mentioned that, beyond the common perception of military officers, General VK Singh is a pure vegetarian, virtuous, and observes a fast once a week.

On the occasion of the inaugural ceremony of the Maharana Pratap Shiksha Parishad Founder's Week celebration, the chief guest, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways and former Chief of the Indian Army, General (Dr) VK Singh, inspired the students, saying, "When we work for our name, success is undoubtedly achieved with the dedication to our name. The desire for a name is, in itself, a source of inspiration."

General Singh, recalling the personality of Maharana Pratap, said that remembering the name of Maharana Pratap inspires us to never deviate from our path of duty and not to be intimidated by any obstacles. If anyone possesses the qualities of Maharana Pratap, no one can stop them from reaching the heights of success.

He emphasised that today's youth must be disciplined, intellectually vibrant, and passionate about their goals. The country requires such young individuals, he said, adding that he has full confidence that the students and youth studying in the institutions of the Maharana Pratap Education Council are progressing on this standard.

General Singh noted that the present is the benchmark for determining the future of children by any institution. Observing the administration and the excellent discipline of the children at Maharana Pratap Shiksha Parishad, he is confident that these children will become strong pillars of India.

He praised the school anthem of Maharana Pratap Shiksha Parishad, mentioning that it guides and instills the spirit of accomplishing something meaningful.

In his welcome address, Prof YP Singh, the President of the Maharana Pratap Education Council, highlighted the journey and progress of the Parishad. The Shobha Yatra taken out on the occasion of the commencement was led by General (Dr) VK Singh, the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways and former Chief of the Indian Army.

At the beginning of the programme, the Chief Guest General (Dr) VK Singh inaugurated an exhibition recently held at MP Inter College in Balrampur. Subsequently, he was honoured with a Guard of Honour by the NCC cadets.

MP Ravi Kishan Shukla, Mayor Manglesh Srivastava, Deendayal Upadhyay, Vice Chancellor of Gorakhpur University, and Prof. Poonam Tandon, Vice Chancellor of Mahayogi Gorakhnath University Major General Dr Atul Vajpayee, Head Priest of Gorakhnath Temple Yogi Kamal Nath, BJP State Vice President and MLC Dr Dharmendra Singh, MLAs Vipin Singh, Mahendrapal Singh, Pradeep Shukla, Mahamandaleshwar Santosh Das, who came from Varanasi, Mahant Ravindradas of Kalibari, officials and members of Maharana Pratap Education, heads of educational institutions associated with the Council, teachers and students participated.

The function was conducted by Dr Shri Bhagwan Singh and the vote of thanks was proposed by Arun Singh, Principal of MP Inter College. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)