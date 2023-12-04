New Delhi, December 4: AAP MP Raghav Chadha was on Monday held guilty of presenting misleading facts to the media by the Privileges Committee of Rajya Sabha and was allowed to attend the House proceedings after his suspension was ended through a motion. Chadha was also held guilty by the RS Committee of adding names of members in the proposed select panel without their consent.

A motion to end his suspension was moved in the house by BJP member GVL Narasimha Rao, which was adopted by a voice vote, that said his suspension so far is "sufficient punishment" for him. Ahead of the motion, Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said, "the committee after deep and thoughtful consideration finds Raghav Chadha finds guilty of both the charges." 'I Got Justice After Supreme Court's Intervention': AAP MP Raghav Chadha Expresses Gratitude After His Suspension From Rajya Sabha Revoked.

"Charge 1: that he intentionally and deliberately presented misleading facts to the media, misinterpreted proceedings of the Council resulting in affront to the authority of the Chairman, Rajya Sabha and engaged in outrageous defiance of the resolutions of the House and directives of the Chairman, Rajya Sabha," the chairman said while reading out the panel report.

"Charge 2: For including the names of Members in proposed Select Committee without their consent in blatant transgression of rule 72 of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States (Rajya Sabha)," the chairman also announced. Dhankhar said, "As regards the sentence, 'the Committee finds the suspension suffered by him since 11th August, 2023 from the House thus far as sufficient sentence that will meet the ends of justice'."

"The Committee stands committed to upholding the sanctity of parliamentary proceedings and safeguarding the integrity of the institution. The Committee expresses hope that Shri Raghav Chadha, Member will reflect and introspect. "The Committee expects Shri Raghav Chadha to uphold the expected standards of conduct and decorum befitting a Member of Parliament," the Chairman said.

Earlier, Elamaram Kareem, a member of the panel, presented the report of the Privileges Committee of the Rajya Sabha in the House. Later, GVL Narasimha Rao, who is also a member of the RS privileges panel, moved the motion under Proviso to Rule 256 (2) of the Rules of Procedure for Conduct of Business in the Council of States (Rajya Sabha).

"That this house resolves that Shri Raghav Chadha, member, be held guilty of breach of privileges, and the suspension suffered by him so far be taken as sufficient punishment and the house may consider discontinuance of suspension of Shri Raghav Chadha, member, from the service of the Council from this day," the motion read as it was put to vote by the Chairman and was adopted by a voice vote.

After the motion was adopted, Dhankhar announced that Chadha can now attend the House proceedings. "Shri Raghav Chadha may attend the Session," the Chairman said after the adoption of the motion. Chadha was suspended from the Upper House on August 11, during the Monsoon session of Parliament. Raghav Chadha Suspension Revoked: AAP Leader’s Rajya Sabha Membership Revoked by RS Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.

He had earlier moved the Supreme Court against his suspension and thanked the apex court for its intervention. After he was allowed back in the House, Chadha thanked the Supreme Court and Rajya Sabha chairman.

"I am happy that my suspension was ended. I am thankful to the Supreme Court and Rajya Sabha chairman for this. During the 115 days, I got a lot of love and blessings from people. I got strength from you guys. I am thankful to you from the bottom of my heart," the AAP MP said in a video message later.