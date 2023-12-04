Bhopal, December 4: A day after the BJP’s landslide victory in Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, the state unit Congress head Kamal Nath met Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The veteran Congress leader paid a customary visit to Chouhan at the CM’s house in Shyamla Hills in Bhopal. Chouhan himself received Kamal Nath and his son and Chhindwara MP Nakul Nath. Madhya Pradesh Election 2023 Results: BJP Sweeps MP With 163 Seats, Congress Settles at 66

Both the leaders had a warm meeting after a month-long heated poll campaign in which they went hammer and tongs at each other. Kamal Nath, who led the Congress campaign from the front, after witnessing defeat in the election on Sunday, had said that the BJP should work for the development of Madhya Pradesh. Assembly Election 2023 Results: BJP Retains Madhya Pradesh, Wrests Power in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh; Congress Gets Telangana

Kamal Nath Meets Shivraj Singh Chouhan

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh | State Congress president Kamal Nath meets Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at his residence in Bhopal. The party registered a thumping majority in the state election, winning 163 of the total 230 seats. pic.twitter.com/CSTFecTjKC — ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2023

The BJP swept Madhya Pradesh after securing as many as 163 seats. The Congress, which was looking to come back to power, could win only 66 seats, which was 48 seats down from its 2018 tally. The BJP improved its count as it had won 109 seats in 2018.

