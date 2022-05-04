Bengaluru, May 4 (PTI) Karnataka Electric Vehicles-Manufacturers and Dealers Association (KEVMDA), in collaboration with Key Media, is organising a national-level electric vehicle (EV) exhibition 'EV Expo 2022' here from May 6-8.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Thane Municipal Corporation Issues 250 New Licences, Earns Rs 5 Lakh in a Month After Making Pet Licence Mandatory.

The expo is set to be held at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC).

Also Read | Moto E32 With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in Europe.

Over 100 firms manufacturing two-wheelers and four-wheelers, battery companies, spare-parts manufacturers, distributors, and financial service providers are expected to participate in it, said a release from KEVMDA.

In addition to showcasing new technologies in the EV industry, the expo would feature the latest in e-bikes, e-rickshaws, electric scooters, e-cars, and e-buses of national and international brands.

It aims to focus on future mobility and sustainability, while providing a platform for EVs and emerging technologies.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)