New Delhi, May 21 (PTI) The Congress has spiralled to such a level under the "modern Gandhis" that leave alone the country, even the party's property goes into their hands, said the BJP on Wednesday, pillorying the family over the National Herald case.

This came after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) told a Delhi court that a 'prima facie' case of money laundering was made out against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, and others in the National Herald matter.

Soon after the ED's submission in the court, the ruling party's BJP national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi said the "very serious" allegations against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi raises questions that are not just "legal and political", but moral as well.

Asked for a comment, Trivedi said the National Herald matter is a "peculiar case" in the annals of the country wherein a company, which had property worth crores, was sold due to an outstanding loan of about Rs 90 crore.

"The seller and buyer were the same person," he told a press conference at the BJP headquarters.

Reminiscing of a pre-Independence Congress under Mahatma Gandhi, Trivedi rued that the party "under the leadership of the modern Gandhis has reached such a level that leave alone the country, even the property of the party belongs to them".

Those who claimed to be the sole inheritors of the legacy of freedom fighters are the ones who "looted the property of those freedom fighters", he added.

