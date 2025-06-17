New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI): While hearing a plea seeking protection of theatres in Karnataka over the alleged threats and extrajudicial ban of Kamal Haasan film 'Thug Life', the Supreme Court on Tuesday orally observed that every film which has been duly approved by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) must be allowed to be released.

A bench of Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and Manmohan also said that mobs and vigilantes shall not be allowed to take to the streets and create a ruckus over the issue.

The Court also remarked that people may come (to watch the film) and they may not but the movie which is approved by CBFC must be released.

Thus, it directed the Karnataka government to file a response by tomorrow regarding the release of 'Thug Life'. The Court stated that it had issued notice to the State government, seeking its response in the last hearing, considering the urgency of the matter. The Court posted the matter to be heard next on Thursday.

During the hearing, counsels appearing on behalf of the Karnataka government informed the Court that the producer of the said film has stated that they are working on the issue to be resolved in the matter which is pending before the Karnataka High Court.

After hearing the submissions, the top court transferred the case pending before the Karnataka High Court to itself.

The top-court was hearing a plea filed by Mahesh Reddy who had flagged the issue of threats being issued by fringe elements in Karnataka over the release of 'Thug Life'. He has stated that such threats have created a law and order situation in the state. Reddy, sought directions to protect the theatres in the State.

The Court had on June 13 issued notice to the Karnataka government, the State police, and Raaj Kamal Films. International Private Limited and the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) are seeking their responses to the said plea.

During the June 13 hearing, the counsel A Velan who appeared for the petitioner had submitted that no action has been taken by the state authorities in Karnataka despite violent threats being issued against linguistic minorities in the State.

The issue arose over an alleged statement recently made by actor Kamal Hassan, which said, "Kannada was born out of Tamil". As per the petitioners' plea, there is an effective ban on the CBFC-certified film Thug Life in Karnataka, which is caused by violent threats from private groups, and the state authorities have failed to take action in this regard.

The plea argued that such inaction violates the fundamental right to freedom of speech and expression under Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution. This right applies not only to filmmakers but also to the public who want to view films. (ANI)

