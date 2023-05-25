Mumbai, May 25 (PTI) Taking a dig at the Opposition's call to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building on May 28, Union Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday said that every democratic institution in the country should be "respected".

Talking to media at the sidelines of the 34th anniversary and annual award distribution ceremony of the Jawaharlal Nehru Port, Sonowal said that the Opposition's decision to boycott the inauguration is not "right".

Also Read | Assam Witnessing New Era of Peace and Development, Says PM Narendra Modi.

"What is the controversy? This is a temple of democracy. Everyone who believes in democracy should cooperate it. There should not be any controversy in it," he said in response to a question on the issue.

The minister said India, being a mother of democracy, and anyone who believes in it should support (inauguration) "spontaneously".

Also Read | Germany: Last Generation Plan Further Protests After Raids.

"Whatever the Opposition has done is not right. ...every institution (of democracy in the country) should be respected," Sonowal stated.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)