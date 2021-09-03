Latur (Maha), Sep 3 (PTI) Nagtirthwadi has become the first village in central Maharashtra's Latur district to achieve 100 per cent first-dose vaccination against coronavirus, an official said on Friday.

Also Read | Rajasthan Shocker: 42-Year-Old Woman Allegedly Raped in Jaipur; Case Registered.

The village has a population of 674.

Also Read | Indian Army Orders Two Swarms of 50 Drones Each Under Emergency Procurement.

As of Wednesday, all eligible persons in this village in Deoni tehsil had received at least the first dose of the vaccine, said District Health Officer Dr Gangadhar Parage.

Akka Foundation, a local organization, had taken the initiative to achieve full vaccination coverage in the village, said a local official.

Elderly and divyang persons were administered vaccine jabs at home, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)