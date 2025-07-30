Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 30 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Wednesday, pledged housing for the needy and full financial support for the treatment of serious illnesses.

At the Janata Darshan in Mahant Digvijayanath Smriti Bhawan auditorium, Gorakhnath Temple, the Chief Minister met nearly 200 people, hearing their grievances and reaffirming his government's commitment to deliver welfare schemes to every eligible beneficiary.

Also Read | Fact Check: Was 'Dog Babu' Residential Certificate Submitted to ECI During SIR Exercise in Bihar? Election Commission Debunks Fake Claims, Says No Voter Gave Such Document.

CM Yogi directed administrative and police officials to address public grievances promptly and fairly. When a woman raised a housing issue, he assured her of a home under the government scheme and ordered immediate action. Reiterating the state's vision, he said, 'Our aim is to ensure every needy family has a permanent house.

At the Janata Darshan, several people sought financial aid for medical treatment. CM Yogi assured them that no treatment would be halted for want of money and directed officials to promptly prepare estimates for advanced care so funds could be released without delay.

Also Read | No Threat to India Following 8.7 Magnitude Earthquake off East Coast of Kamchatka in Russia.

Addressing complaints about illegal land grabbing, CM Yogi instructed the police to take strict action against anyone forcibly occupying someone else's land. During the event, the Chief Minister also interacted warmly with children who came along with their families. He blessed them, encouraged them to study well, and gifted them chocolates. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)