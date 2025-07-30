Fact Check: Was ‘Dog Babu’ Residential Certificate Submitted to ECI During SIR Exercise in Bihar? Election Commission Debunks Fake Claims, Says No Voter Gave Such Document

Election Commission said no voter gave such document during SIR exercise in Bihar. (Photo credits: X/@ECISVEEP)

Mumbai, July 30: Recently, a controversy erupted in Bihar after a residence certificate was issued in rural Patna in favour of a four-legged "dog babu", who was born to parents with similar canine nomenclature. Soon after the incident came to light, the local administration lodged an FIR against all persons concerned. Amid this, the opposition has claimed irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), which was being considered valid by the Election Commission. They have claimed that the "dog babu" residential certificate was submitted to the ECI during the SIR exercise in Bihar.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the opposition, including the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Congress, Trinamool Congress, and Samajwadi Party, questioned the Election Commission while implying irregularities in SIR. Questioning ECI, AAP said, "In Bihar, now even a Dog can become a voter," while TMC said, "Before pushing the SIR scam down people’s throats, @ECISVEEP has some basic homework to do." Reacting to their alleged claims, the Election Commission issued a clarification and debunked fake claims made by the opposition. ‘Dogesh Babu’ Seeking Permanent Residence in Bihar! After ‘Dog Babu’ Controversy, Another Dog’s Residential Certificate Application Submitted in Nawada, DM Orders Police Investigation.

ECI Reveals Truth After TMC Raises Question

#ECIFactCheck हर नागरिक का वोट महत्वपूर्ण है। बिहार के किसी भी मतदाता ने ऐसा दस्तावेज चुनाव आयोग में जमा नहीं किया है। Vote of every citizen is important. No voter of Bihar has given such document to the Election Commission.#Bihar #SIR https://t.co/W8K1auoRyQ pic.twitter.com/bL7FfV65Yw — Election Commission of India (@ECISVEEP) July 30, 2025

Election Commission Debunks Fake Claims

ECI Says No Voter Gave Such Document

ECI Issues Clarification After Residence Certificate of 'Dog Babu' Goes Viral

Taking to Twitter, ECI said that the vote of every citizen is important. The Election Commission further clarified that no voter of Bihar has given such a document to them during the SIR exercise. The Election Commission also said that the residence certificate of "dog babu" is incorrect. Notably, ECI's clarification came after opposition parties and leaders such as Supriya Shrinate and Tejashwi Yadav questioned the acceptance of a residence certificate under SIR but not Aadhaar and Ration cards. Only in Bihar! Pet Dog Named ‘Dog Babu’ Issued Residential Certificate in Patna With Father’s Name ‘Kutta Babu’ and Mother’s Name ‘Kutiya Devi’, Internet Can’t Handle It.

Patna DM Says Residence Certificate of 'Dog Babu' Has Been Cancelled

Meanwhile, in another incident in Bihar, an application for a residential certificate was submitted in the name of "Dogesh Babu" with a dog's photo in Nawada. After the incident came to light, the Nawada District Magistrate ordered action in connection with it. The DM has also directed the local police to file an FIR and investigate the matter thoroughly.

Fact check

Claim : Opposition claimed that "dog babu" residential certificate was submitted to ECI during the SIR exercise in Bihar Conclusion : Election Commission issued clarification stating no voter gave such document to them Full of Trash Clean

