Patna (Bihar) [India], October 2 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister on Sunday while speaking on Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to the state, said that everyone has the right to visit the state.

"Everyone has the right to visit Bihar. We have maintained JP's (Jayaprakash Narayan's) village very well," the CM said.

Also Read | Sidhu Moosewala Murder Case: Accused Gangster Deepak Tinu Escapes From Punjab Police Custody.

Notably, Shah will attend the program on the birth anniversary of Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan on October 11 at Sitab Diara, his birthplace in Bihar, as per the sources.Shah will reach Sitab Diara at 12 o'clock to attend the birth anniversary of Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan. He will attend the Jayanti program organized in honour of Jayapraksh Narayan.

Nitish Kumar also said that he (Shah) should come and see what the state government has done so far in JP's village.

Also Read | @ibusolih Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra Also Reviewed the Entire Spectrum of … – Latest Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services.

The 'Loknayak' was one of the prominent faces of the Quit India Movement and he is remembered for leading the mid-1970s opposition against Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, for whose overthrow he had called for a "total revolution".

The Janata Party was voted into power and became the first non-Congress party to form a government at the Centre under his guidance.He was posthumously awarded India's highest civilian award, the Bharat Ratna, in 1999.

Shah will reach Amnaur from Sitab Diara in the afternoon from the cooperative of Chhapra, Gopalganj and Siwan districts in Amnaur.

The farmers involved will attend the conference and Amit Shah will also inaugurate the Amrit Sarovar Memorial Park and Bihar's first light and sound show at Amnaur Pokhara.

This will be Shah's second visit to Bihar state within a month. He visited Seemanchal on September 23-24.According to party sources, till the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Shah can visit Bihar every month, due to which the atmosphere will remain in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Bihar CM was speaking to the reporter after paying floral tribute to the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary in Patna.

Gandhi's birth anniversary falls on October 2 and is globally observed as the International Day of Non-Violence, underlining his philosophy of non-violence to achieve social or political change. Several events are held in India and across the world to mark the occasion.

Born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar town of Gujarat, Mahatma Gandhi or Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi adopted a non-violent resistance and was at the forefront of the freedom struggle against colonial British rule.

Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar was also present there in Patna and paid tribute to Gandhi.

PM Modi, President Droupadi Murmu, Sonia Gandhi, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and other several leaders also paid homage to Bapu on his 153rd birth anniversary.

PM Modi tweeted, "This Gandhi Jayanti is, even more, special because India marks Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. Maybe always live up to Bapu's ideals. I also urge you to purchase Khadi and handicrafts products to tribute Gandhi Ji." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)