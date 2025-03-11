New Delhi [India], [India], March 11 (ANI): After RJD leader and Bihar Leader of Opposition rebuked BJP MLA Haribhushan Thakur's appeal to Muslims to "stay indoors," BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal on Tuesday said that everyone should celebrate the festival of Holi together.

"Everyone should celebrate Holi together...People from all religions should celebrate the festival properly, and everyone should also take care of the society..." Jaiswal told ANI.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh also lashed out at Rashtriya Janata Dal Tejashwi Yadav following his remarks on BJP MLA Haribhushan Thakur's statement.

Singh said that Yadav was filled with "arrogance" because as the son of former chief ministers Lalu Yadav and Rabri Devi it is "monarchy" and not democracy.

"Tejashwi Yadav is filled with arrogance because for them this is not democracy but monarchy. He didn't come into politics by struggling. He is the son of Lalu Prasad Yadav and this is reputation. Even Ravan's arrogance was broken, who is Tejashwi and Lalu Yadav..." Singh said while speaking to reporters.

Yadav had retorted to Haribhushan Thakur's appeal to Muslims to "stay indoors" with - "Baap ka raaj hai kya."

Yadav slammed Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for not taking action against a BJP MLA for purportedly appealing to Muslims to "stay indoors" on the festival of Holi.

The RJD leader said that the Chief Minister was in an "unconscious state' and did not call out the BJP MLA for his controversial statement.

Addressing mediapersons on Monday, Yadav said, "A BJP MLA said that Muslim brothers should not come out during Holi. Who is he to give a statement like this, where is the state's Chief Minister? In which state is he? When women raise issues on their rights and safety, then the CM does not hold back to scold them, the Dalit women and the backward classes. Does the CM have the courage to scold this BJP MLA? Where is he? He is in an unconscious state."

He claimed that the BJP has a strong influence on its NDA ally JDU, stating, "There is a lot of BJP and Sangh influence on JDU; pure Sangh aur BJP ke rang mein JDU aa chuka hai."

Yadav emphasised Bihar's inclusive spirit, declaring it as a state that honors both Ram and Rahim. He highlighted the unity among the people and said that regardless of political outcomes, the RJD will continue to uphold the values of Lalu Yadav's ideology and the Constitution.

"This country is a country that thinks about both Ram and Rahim. This is Bihar, where four Hindu brothers stand to protect one Muslim. Whether we get power or lose it, unless we have our party and people who believe in Lalu Yadav's ideologies and the Constitution, till then we will not let them achieve their (BJP) agenda," said Yadav.

This comes after a BJP MLA from the Bisfi Assembly constituency, Haribhushan Thakur Bachaul, sparked a controversy for "appealing" Muslims to "stay indoors" on Holi, which coincides with a Friday during Ramzan. (ANI)

