Kolkata, Feb 13 (PTI) Former advocate general of West Bengal Naranarayan Gooptu breathed his last at his home on Monday, his son said. He was 90.

Gooptu held the advocate general's post in the state from 1987 to 2001.

He is survived by a son and two daughters.

Gooptu died of natural causes at his home on Monday, his son Krishnendu said.

Born in 1933, he started practising law in 1960 after getting his ‘Bar At Law' degree from Lincoln's Inn, London.

Prior to becoming the advocate general of West Bengal, he practised at the Calcutta High Court and at the Supreme Court of India, Krishnendu, also a bar-at-law, said.

