Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 20 (ANI): Former Karnataka minister B Sriramulu met with Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Monday triggering speculations of him joining the Congress party, which is in power in the state.

The meeting came in the backdrop of the BJP appointing Vijayendra as Chief of its Karnataka unit earlier this month, a move that reportedly "miffed" Sriramulu who had wanted the position.

Vijayendra is the son of former Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.

Today's meeting between Sriramulu and Shivakumar was held at the latter's Bengaluru residence.

According to sources Sriramulu had visited Shivakumar's residence to invite him to his daughter's marriage.

Sriramulu had served as Minister of the Transport Department and Tribal Welfare of Karnataka from August 4, 2021, till May 13, 2023, in the previous Bommai-led BJP government in Karnataka. He also served as the minister of the Social Welfare Department of Karnataka from October 12, 2020 to July 26, 2021.

He was a member of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly from Bellary Rural Molakalmuru Constituency in Chitradurga district.

Prior to the Karnataka Assembly elections, Sriramulu had said at an event that he wanted to see Congress leader Siddaramaiah become the state's Chief Minister again. (ANI)

