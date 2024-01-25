Thane, Jan 25 (PTI) Against the backdrop of recent violence in parts of Maharashtra's Thane district, local BJP leader and former MLA Narendra Mehta has announced to hold the 'Sriram Tiranga Shanti Yatra' in those areas on January 26.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday night, Mehta, who earlier represented the Mira Bhayander assembly constituency, appealed to people from all communities to take part in the peace march.

He said the yatra will pass through the Golden Nest area of Mira Road, Naya Nagar, Hyderi Chowk and Mira Road station.

The Muslim-dominated Naya Nagar locality witnessed a communal clash four days back.

Thane, a district with a history of religious and cultural significance, has recently been marred by incidents of unrest, posing significant challenges to the local administration.

The district neighbouring Mumbai was rocked by an incident of vandalism on Tuesday as unidentified individuals targeted shops in Kashimira, Naya Nagar and Navghar area, escalating the tensions following the consecration of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya.

The incident came in the wake of heightened tensions in the area, where celebratory processions and commercial establishments have been the target of violence. Overall, 19 persons have been arrested over the last few days in connection with different incidents of violence, a senior police official from Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar police commissionerate said on Wednesday.

