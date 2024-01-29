Mumbai, Jan 29 (PTI) Dismissed Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze moved a plea before a court here on Monday, seeking to turn approver in the Khwaja Yunus custodial death case.

Four policemen, including Waze, are facing trial in the 2003 case.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Upset Over Unnatural Sex Demand, Woman Bites Husband's Private Parts in Hamirpur.

In a handwritten plea filed before additional sessions judge Sachin Pawar, Waze said he was never arrested in the case.

The former policeman stated that the prosecution nowhere says he was involved in the alleged murder, nor has the body of Yunus been identified.

Also Read | 'This Rendition by Kariman From Egypt Is Melodious': PM Narendra Modi Praises Patriotic Song by Egyptian Girl on 75th Republic Day (Watch Video).

Waze prayed the court to record his statement wherein he has agreed to make full and true disclosure of the facts of the case.

"I have been suffering because of the pendency of this matter for the last 20 years. This is not only abuse of the process of law, but it has been harming my livelihood, reputation and status in society," his plea said.

He stated that the crucial aspect of this case is pending before the Supreme Court and its outcome is unlikely in the near future.

It does not seem like the trial would resume in the near future, and the end of this trial would take some years, the plea said.

"The agony I am facing would be endless," he said.

"I have decided to stick to my conscience and wish to make a full and true disclosure within my knowledge relating to the offence," Waze said.

Yunus, a software engineer, was detained soon after the December 2002 bomb blast in the suburb of Ghatkopar.

He allegedly escaped from custody in the intervening night of January 6-7, 2003, while being escorted to Aurangabad for further investigation in the blast case, when the police vehicle carrying him met with an accident in Ahmednagar district.

Subsequently, the state's Crime Investigation Department (CID) registered an FIR against police officers for allegedly killing Yunus in custody and then destroying evidence.

The CID inquiry had at the time indicted 14 policemen, but the government granted the sanction to prosecute only four — Waze, Rajendra Tiwari, Rajaram Nikam and Sunil Desai.

They are currently facing trial in the case on the charges of murder, fabricating evidence and hatching a criminal conspiracy.

Waze, who served as an assistant police inspector, is currently in jail in the Antilia bomb scare case.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)