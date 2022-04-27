New Delhi, Apr 27 (PTI) Senior nuclear scientist and former director of the Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research Arun Kumar Bhaduri breathed his last at Kalpakkam near Chennai on Wednesday.

He was 63.

"Dr Bhaduri passed away due to heart attack," an IGCAR source said.

Bhaduri, who worked extensively on fast breeder reactors, served as the director of IGCAR, Kalpakkam, from July 2016 to August 2021.

He was awarded the Raja Ramanna Fellowship post retirement.

Born on August 28, 1959, Bhaduri completed his schooling from Calcutta Boys' School in 1978, and subsequently obtained B.Tech. (Hons.) in 1983 and Ph.D. in 1992, in Metallurgical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur.

He then joined the training school of Bhabha Atomic Research Centre at Trombay in 1983, and was awarded the Homi Bhabha Medal for topping the batch.

Bhaduri joined IGCAR in 1984 to become the Director of Metallurgy and Materials Group and also a Senior Professor of Homi Bhabha National Institute.

He received the Humboldt Research Fellowship from the Alexander von Humboldt Foundation, Germany in 1994 and carried out post-doctoral research in University of Stuttgart, Germany for two years.

He specialised in the field of materials welding, hardfacing and materials joining and has to his credit more than 220 journal publications, 360 conference presentations and two international patents.

Bhaduri steered the research and development on the development of materials and their fabrication technologies for Indian programmes on sodium-cooled fast reactors, fusion reactors and advanced ultra supercritical thermal power plants.

