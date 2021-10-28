Kochi, Oct 28 (PTI) Former state police chief Loknath Behera's visit to self-styled antiques dealer Monson Mavunkal's residence in May 2019 was "unscheduled" and purely out of interest to look at the items of historical importance that the latter claimed to possess and not to give him any undue mileage in society, DGP Anil Kant told the Kerala High Court on Thursday.

At the time Behera visited Mavunkal's residence on May 11, 2019, the latter was known in social media and the public as a doctor and philanthropist and there was no intelligence report available about the dubious nature of the articles in his house, the State Police Chief (SPC) said in an affidavit filed in the high court.

The affidavit was filed, on Thursday, in response to the high court's query to Kant on October 5 as to whether he trusts the police under his command to carry out a proper investigation into the complaints against Mavunkal when allegations are "flying thick and high" against police officers of various ranks in the state.

Justice Devan Ramachandran had directed that the SPC file a detailed counter affidavit touching all the points raised by it and the investigation carried out so far on the complaints against Mavunkal.

The order had come on a plea by the antique dealer's former driver-cum-mechanic alleging harassment by his former employer and some police officers close to him after he made certain disclosures to police in connection with a cheating case against Mavunkal.

Replying to the high court's queries, the DGP has said that after Behera's visit to Mavunkal's home, then Additional Director General of Police (HQ) Manoj Abraham, who had also accompanied the former SPC, had raised suspicions regarding the items on display there and the controversial antiques dealer's antecedents and the Intelligence department was asked to look into it.

The intelligence report received thereafter indicated that possession of various articles and luxury cars by Mavunkal was "highly suspicious" and a comprehensive enquiry, preferably by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), was recommended, the affidavit said.

Subsequently, ED was alerted to enquire into Mavunkal's antecedents, it said.

With regard to the police protection provided to Mavunkal, the affidavit states that he had made a request for the same to then SPC who forwarded it to Commissioner of Police, Kochi city who in turn sent it to District Police Chief of Alappuzha in whose jurisdictional area the house was located.

Thereafter, a "point book" was arranged in front of Mavunkal's house to facilitate police patrols to put their signature there when they pass through the area.

"This is a usual mechanism of police surveillance provided in the Police Standing Orders. It may kindly be noted that no separate police pickets or physical surveillance of a permanent nature was given to his house except a routine patrol through the area, as is normally done when such requests are received," the affidavit said.

Mavunkal's arrest and the lodging of several cases against him as well as the comprehensive probe being carried out into his activities, "cuts at the root" of the allegations that he has influence in the police department, the SPC said in the affidavit.

"There is no room for doubt regarding the efficacy of the ongoing investigation by the state police against Mavunkal," it said.

It also said that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted for ensuring impartial and effective probe in the 10 cases and various other allegations against the self-styled antiques dealer.

"It is humbly submitted that the present SIT is fully capable and committed to conduct truthful, unbiased and sustained investigation into all the allegations raised in the matter and to take all the cases to its logical conclusion," the affidavit said.

The 10 cases against him include two in which he is accused of raping minor girls at rented accommodations, the affidavit said.

It also said that his vehicles are being examined to ascertain their ownership and his antiquities were inspected by Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and state archeology department with their preliminary enquires revealing that only a few of then items were genuine.

Besides that bank accounts of Mavunkal and his associates have been sent to the Income Tax department and the Financial Intelligence Unit for detailed verification and appropriate action, it said.

It further said that the investigation has prima facie revealed that he spent enormous amounts of money for improving his social acceptance and for publicity in order to further carry on his illegal activities.

Mavunkal's former driver -- Ajith E V -- in his plea, filed through advocates Philip T Varghese and Thomas T Varghese, has alleged that the controversial antiques dealer had also threatened to implicate him in criminal cases and get him put behind bars.

The high court on September 30 had ordered police protection for Ajith.

Ajith, who was Mavunkal's driver-cum-mechanic from 2009 till January this year, has alleged that after he made the disclosures in a criminal case against his former employer, the Circle Inspector of Cherthala and the Station House Officer of Ernakulam Town North Police Station summoned him to their offices the same day and threatened him with dire consequences if he failed to appear before them.

He has claimed, in his petition, that he had informed the District Police Chief of Alappuzha and the Commissioner of Police, Ernakulam about the alleged harassment, but no action was taken against the two officers.

On this aspect the SPC's affidavit states that these allegations of harassment by the police officers was "incorrect and denied".

"The petitioner is not being harassed by any police officer," it said.

