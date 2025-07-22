Imphal, Jul 22 (PTI) Former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Tuesday said countermeasures to dismantle drug networks must be intensified.

Singh lauded the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) for the recent seizure of 7 kg of cocaine, worth Rs 14.69 crore, from two women in Bengaluru.

Also Read | Odisha Shocker: Minor Girl Sexually Assaulted by Truck Driver in Malkangiri While Going to Friend's House to Attend Birthday Celebrations.

"The arrest of the two women, identified as Laljamluvai from Manipur & Lalthangliani from Mizoram, shows that the North East remains a major drugs route," he said.

"Such operations expose the deep-rooted threat of drug trafficking to our citizens across the country. We must intensify the countermeasures to dismantle these networks and ensure a drug-free India," he added.

Also Read | Indian Army Result 2025: Agniveer CEE 2025 Result Likely To Be Declared by July End or Early August, Know How To Check Scorecards at joinindianarmy.nic.in.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)