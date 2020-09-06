Chandigarh [India], September 6 (ANI): Former MP Pawan Kumar Bansal has urged the Member of Parliament, Kirron Kher to use her good offices with the Government of India, Governor Punjab and Administrator, U.T., Chandigarh, V.P Singh Badnore and the BJP leadership to ensure that the people of Chandigarh do not suffer due to the apathy of the Centre in the allocation of resources to the City, including the Municipal Corporation.

According to an official release, Bansal recalled that the Fourth Delhi Finance Commission recommended for M.C. an allocation to the tune of 30 per cent of the receipts of U.T. The Corporation sought Rs 1,073 crore for the current year but was allocated a measly Rs 425 crore.

While it was already reeling under severe financial crisis, a further cut of 20 per cent was slapped, bringing the allocation down to Rs.340 crores. Bansal reminded Kher that this amount is lower than the grant-in-aid to the Corporation seven years back in the year 2013-14, when it stood at Rs.359 crores. The direct impact of this is on condition of roads and all other civic services in the City, according to the release.

"Instead of a minimum annual enhancement of 10 per cent, Plan head allocation of Rs 813 crore to Chandigarh in the last UPA interim budget in 2014-15 has been brought down to Rs 494.14 crore (Capital) in the budget for the year 2020-21 i.e. a dismal 60 per cent of what it should have been in 2014-15," said Bansal

"Chandigarh deserves a better treatment and not this abject neglect", he added. (ANI)

