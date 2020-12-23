Bhopal, Dec 23 (PTI) A statue of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee will be installed here on the occasion of his birth anniversary on December 25, a Madhya Pradesh government official said on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan inspected the place near Shaurya Smarak where the statue will be installed, he said.

"The statue is made by Gwalior-based sculptor Prabhat Rai. It will be installed and unveiled on the occasion of Vajpayee's birth anniversary," said Bhopal Municipal Corporation commissioner KVS Choudhary.

Vajpayee, who was thrice elected the PM, was born in Gwalior on December 25, 1924.

