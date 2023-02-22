Purulia (WB), Feb 22 (PTI) A court in West Bengal's Purulia has sentenced a former police officer of the district to five years of rigorous imprisonment in connection with the suicide of a man as a result of torture by the convict 25 years ago, the CBI said on Wednesday.

The additional district judge of Purulia sentenced Ashok Kumar Roy, the then officer-in-charge of Barabazar Police Station.

"It was alleged that Budhan Sabar committed suicide on February 16, 1998, inside the cell block of Purulia district jail as a result of brutal torture meted out to him by Ashok Kumar Roy during his police custody," the CBI said in a statement.

The CBI had taken over the case in compliance with an order of the Calcutta High Court and filed the charge sheet against the accused on February 19, 2001.

Charges were framed against Roy on September 22, 2003. During the course of the trial, the prosecution examined 46 witnesses while 75 exhibits were taken on record by the court.

The trial court found the accused guilty and convicted him, the statement said.

